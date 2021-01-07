Luján Statement on Congress Completing Electoral College Count

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) issued the following statement after Congress completed its count of the Electoral College votes:

“America’s democracy has prevailed. Despite the efforts of insurrectionists who sought to destroy our democracy and attack our republic, Congress fulfilled its constitutional duty to count the Electoral College votes and defend the will of the American people. On January 20th, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will become the next President and Vice President of the United States.

“Today, we witnessed the deadly consequences of President Trump's lies and the furthering of those lies by congressional Republicans who objected to the count. The erosion of American democracy must be stopped and never allowed to happen again.”