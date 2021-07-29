Luján Meets with President Biden and Vice President Harris to Discuss Protecting Dreamers

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), along with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and key members of House and Senate Leadership, met with President Biden and Vice President Harris to discuss immigration priorities. He issued this statement following the meeting:

“This evening, I returned to the White House to meet with President Biden and Vice President Harris to discuss protecting America’s Dreamers, TPS holders, farmworkers, and essential workers. While Republicans continue their attacks on Dreamers, the urgency of acting on comprehensive immigration reform could not be greater. I’ve been clear about my support for including immigration as part of a budget reconciliation package, and I’m confident that these initiatives would create new jobs, increase wages, and have large-scale economic benefits for all Americans. I’m hopeful that with the support of President Biden and Vice President Harris, my colleagues and I can find a path forward to deliver on this priority.”