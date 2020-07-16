Low flows of Rio Grande threaten diversions near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Water managers in Santa Fe say expected low flows along the Rio Grande will likely force the temporary shutdown of diversions as early as this weekend.

Officials with the Buckman diversion project say the river's flow is expected to drop rapidly once the last of the water stored for irrigation in the Middle Rio Grande Valley has been used. They say river conditions at the Buckman diversion location north of Santa Fe will be monitored closely.

If flows reach or go below 300 cubic feet per second, diversions will be temporarily halted.