Local Ordinances On Union Fees Barred In New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is prohibiting local governments from enacting right-to-work ordinances that prevent employees from being required to join a union or pay union fees.

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed legislation that asserts the state's exclusive jurisdiction over union security agreements.

Ordinances have been approved by several counties in New Mexico that prevent employees from being required to join a union or pay related fees….even when those unions represent the workers in collective bargaining.

Union leaders contend the local ordinances created confusion and undermined the labor groups.

Republican legislators and several Senate Democrats opposed the legislation.

The Republican-appointee majority on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining…..overturning many years of precedent.