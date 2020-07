A new book shares personal stories and history of New Mexico by authors from the state in “Querencia-Reflections on the New Mexico Homeland.” To learn more, we hear from Dr. Spencer Herrera, Assistant Professor of Spanish at NMSU, Dr. Vanessa Fonseca-Chávez, Assistant Professor of English from Arizona State University, and Levi Romero, New Mexico’s first Poet Laureate and Assistant Professor of Chicana and Chicano studies at the University of New Mexico.