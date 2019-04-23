Related Program: KRWG News Local Newscast 2 By KRWG News And Partners • 1 minute ago Related Program: KRWG News ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 5:18 A look at extra arts education in K-8 classrooms shows the arts can help boost academics and emotional learning for kids. Immigrant advocates are not happy about a policy allowing court hearings by video conference. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content KRWG News By KRWG Las Cruces – Here's the latest news from KRWG. Listen to KRWG newscasts every weekday during Morning Edition from 5am to 9am and during All Things Considered from 4pm to 6pm.