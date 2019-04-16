Local Newscast 2

Moody's Investors Service expects natural gas prices to remain low into next year which means that's likely to lead to more gas being burned off into the air...a problem in New Mexico as well as Texas. In more news, Large numbers of migrant families continue to cross the US-Mexico border, claiming asylum. Many arrive in need of medical care; some become sick while they're in government custody. We visit one makeshift clinic in Southern New Mexico where volunteer doctors and nurses are stepping up to treat these newly-arrived patients.