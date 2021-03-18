Local Newscast 1

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans in Congress were in El Paso this week to draw attention to a recent increase in migrant crossings. El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar shares her reaction to the visit. The border is still closed to most migrants and asylum seekers and the U.S. is still expelling some migrants back to Mexico. To better understand more about what has changed with asylum policy since President Biden took office, KERA's Mallory Falk visited a migrant shelter in Ciudad Juárez.