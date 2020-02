151 Coronavirus evacuees from a cruise ship landed at Lackland Air Force Base Monday. Also, a new report shows how money is being spent by lobbyists and highlights the lack of transparency in the process. KUNM's Kaveh Mowahead speaks with Kathleen Sabo, Executive Director of New Mexico Ethics Watch about the group's findings. Funding for legislative coverage is provided, in part, by the Thornburg Foundation, the New Mexico Local News Fund and KUNM Listeners.