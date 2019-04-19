Related Program: KRWG News Local Newscast 1 By KRWG News And Partners • 34 minutes ago Related Program: KRWG News ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 5:57 The New Mexico Mission of Mercy will hold a two-day free dental and medical clinic Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at the Las Cruces Convention Center. Emily Guerra spoke with event chair Dr. Michael Law. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content KRWG News By KRWG Las Cruces – Here's the latest news from KRWG. Listen to KRWG newscasts every weekday during Morning Edition from 5am to 9am and during All Things Considered from 4pm to 6pm.