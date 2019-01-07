Local Newscast 1

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that a new settlement will provide $1.8 million in debt relief for New Mexico students who were enrolled in certain for-profit schools and online courses. In more news..Fred Martino reports on a possible big change coming to elections in the Doña Ana County Soil and Water Conservation District. Also, before being sworn into serve in the 116th Congress, U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small stopped by the KRWG Public Media studios and talked with Robert Palacios about some of her goals for serving New Mexico's second congressional district.