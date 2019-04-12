Local Agencies Assisting with Influx of Migrants in Las Cruces

The City of Las Cruces, with several local agencies, is assisting with accommodations for migrants who are currently arriving this morning, April 12, 2019, from Central America.

The migrants were transported by van, by U.S. Border Patrol, directly to the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission.

The migrants, which numbered approximately 97, consisted of men, women and children.

The agencies assisting with the influx of the migrants include the New Mexico Department of Health, Doña Ana County, social service organizations and local emergency services.

Information from city of Las Cruces