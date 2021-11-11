Lines of Force: A Retrospective of Art by John Stermer

An interview with Paula Geisler, Exhibition Curator for the late John Stermer.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the John Stermer Exhibition Curator, Paula Geisler, about the “Lines of Force: A Retrospective of Fine Artwork by the late artist John Stermer.” The exhibition opens on November 18th to December 9th at the Francis McCray Gallery of Contemporary Art, 1000 West College Avenue on the campus of Western New Mexico University in Silver City, NM. The reception will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the McCray Gallery on November 18th. Stermer was an Arts Commissioner for the area before his passing in 1991, and along with his wife, Lucy Stermer, founded the Mimbres Region Arts Council. His work is in many public and private collections such as the Albuquerque Museum of Art, the Santa Fe Museum of Art, and Western New Mexico University. Information available on Facebook @johnstermerfineart; and online at johnstermer.com.