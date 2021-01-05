Legislators eye minimum sick leave, anti-discrimination law

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are unveiling initiatives on issues ranging from minimum sick-day requirements as a precaution against contagions in the workplace to halting discrimination against racial minorities for hair styles. The year’s first draft bills were posted Monday on the Legislature’s website and hint at an ambitious agenda for annual legislative session that starts on Jan. 19. Hundreds of bills, resolutions and proposed constitutional amendments are likely to be heard. A proposal from Democratic state Rep. Christine Chandler of Los Alamos would establish a minimum amount of sick leave that can be used to care for family members.