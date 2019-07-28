At Least 3 Killed In Shooting At Northern California Food Festival

At least three people were killed and 12 injured in a shooting at an annual food festival south of San Francisco, on Sunday, Councilman Dion Bracco told NPR.

Authorities have only confirmed one dead at this point and 11 injured.

The Associated Press reported that at least seven people have been hospitalized.

Gilroy Police report that the scene is still active, more than two hours after witnesses first reported hearing shots.

As a reminder please do not come to Christmas Hill Park, this is still an active crime scene.

We will be sharing information with the media soon and thank you for your patience during this rapidly evolving situation. #GilroyActiveShooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

Videos posted to Twitter showed festival-goers scattering across the grounds of the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival held in Gilroy, Calif.

"This is nothing short of horrific," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Twitter Sunday. "Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement's efforts and their continued work as this situation develops."

President Trump also responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday. "Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!" he tweeted.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

NPR's Bobby Allyn contributed to this report.

