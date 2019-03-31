Leak Found, Water Saved: New Las Cruces Water Meters Detect Surprising Leaks

District 3 City Councilor Gabriel Vasquez suspected a water leak. Since he also sits on the Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Board of Commissioners, he knew who to ask.

“My bill had jumped up and I wanted to know why,” said Vasquez. “Turned out it was a broken sprinkler valve, and it was leaking under my house and I didn’t even know.” The leak was detected after the installation of an upgraded new Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meter at the Vasquez home.

Joe Provencio, LCU Business Services administrator, explains what happened: “The previous metering technology generally became less sensitive over many years of service in measuring low level flow and was no longer detecting or measuring slow water leaks.”

Other LCU customers may be experiencing something similar. In July 2018, the City of Las Cruces (City) started upgrading and/or retrofitting thousands of water and gas meters to the new AMI meters; leak detection is part of the water meter upgrade.

“The new meters provide more information and control for homeowners to see a very current measure of their water and gas consumption, making it possible to detect a water leak before it gets big and they run up a big bill,” says Provencio. The new water meter measurement accuracy also complies with the metering standard set by certification agencies; the City’s new water meters are certified by the American Water Works Association.

At the same time, however, a 3-year phased-in water rate increase is changing the average residential bill by $2.25 per month. The rate increase is not related to the investment in AMI meter upgrades. The AMI meters resulted from a comprehensive Investment-Grade Energy Audit of the utility’s infrastructure and facilities by Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) more than a year ago. The meter upgrades are funded through the savings from better accuracy in measurement generated by the new technology. If enough savings are not realized to cover the full cost of the investment, a performance guarantee contract means JCI writes a check to the City to make up the difference.

If you suspect a water leak, alert Customer Service at 541-2111. LCU staff can assess the situation and verify whether or not there is a leak. If a leak is confirmed, the customer will contact their plumber to make the repair. With proof that the repair has been completed, LCU will review the account for a possible water leak adjustment. So, keep an eye on your bill for any surprise jumps in the water portion of your utility bill; it could be LCU helping to safeguard you from water leaks.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.