LCPS Support for Student Mental Health

An interview with Soña Saiz, LCPS Coordinator of Mental Health & Academic Counseling.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Cruces Public Schools Coordinator of Mental Health & Academic Counseling, Soña Saiz, about support for mental health needs of students and teachers throughout the district during the pandemic. Saiz says there are several resources available to the community in support of mental health such as:

KidTalk Warmline/Sexual Assault Recovery Services through La Piñon; call 575-636-3636; SMS text messages at 636-3636; and email to kidtalk@lapinon.org.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – call 800-273-TALK (8255); suicidepreventionlifeline.org;

SAMHSA.gov – Substance and Mental Health Services Administration;

Reach NM -New Mexico Youth and Families Department – CYFD - Text messages at 505-591-9444; or visit cyfd.org.

Las Cruces Public Schools – lcps.net. All available on Facebook as well.