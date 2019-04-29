Lawsuit accuses Dona Ana County Attorney's Office of sexism

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the district attorney's office in Dona Ana County for gender discrimination and infringing on the free speech rights of three female attorneys.

The ACLU of New Mexico said Monday that the three assistant district attorneys were suspended last year after they refused to take down "No Mansplaining" signs from their doors.

Two were later fired and the third resigned.

The suit is seeking monetary damages.

Roxanne Garcia-McElmell, a spokeswoman for the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office, says the office has yet to receive a copy of the complaint.

The women say they were paid less and promoted less than male staff despite juggling a similar caseload. They claim they were told to smile more and assigned to a case because of their looks.