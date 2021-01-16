Lawmakers seek amendment to ensure 'environmental rights'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two New Mexico Democrats are seeking to strengthen protections for the state’s environment and natural resources through a joint resolution that calls for amending the state constitution. If approved during the upcoming legislative session, the proposed amendment would go before voters to decide. Introduced by Sens. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and William Soules, the resolution reads that the state shall conserve, protect and maintain these resources for the benefit of all people and future generations. Environmentalists are calling it New Mexico’s “Green Amendment.” It will be among numerous environmental proposals up for consideration during the 60-day session that begins Tuesday.