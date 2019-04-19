Las Cruces Youth Scholarship Program Accepting Applications

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications on an ongoing basis for the Youth Scholarship Program at the administrative office, 1501 E. Hadley Ave. The period is for fiscal year 2019, which ends June 30, 2019.

Scholarships are available to families with economic restrictions who are eligible to receive financial assistance. The scholarship fund offers financial assistance to youth who want to participate in recreational opportunities but may not have the resources. Scholarship assistance is limited to existing funds on a first-come, first-served basis. The scholarships are only available to Las Cruces residents.

The Youth Scholarship Fund is available to youths 17 years old or younger and can be used to pay for a participant or activity fee for any one recreation program for one season or session.

To qualify, participants must show proof of residency and financial need. For information about applying, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550. Applications are also available online at www.las-cruces.org/youth-services.

Donors are also needed to assist in funding the program. Information about donating is available by calling the Parks & Recreation Department at 575/541-2550.