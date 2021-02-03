Las Cruces Young Park Group Pavilion Replacement

Young Park Pavilion Reconfiguration Work for the group pavilion is scheduled to start February 8 and continue through April 2021.



The Work will include demolition of the existing structure and installation of a new group pavilion. Other areas of Young Park, 850 Walnut St., are scheduled to receive improvements that may follow or overlap with this closure. Notice will be given when those closures begin.



Access to businesses and residents will always be maintained. This project is in City Council District No. 3.



This project is part of General Obligation (GO) Bond Question 1, Parks and Sports Improvements and Additions. Additional parks that are also a part of the GO Bond parks improvement project will be scheduled in the coming months.



Status of this and other GO Bond projects can be found on the Public Works GO Bond website at www.las-cruces.org/GoBondProjects. For information, contact the Public Works Department at 575/541-3333 or email clcengage@las-cruces.org.



For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.