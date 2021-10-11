Las Cruces Writer And Artist George Mendoza Nominated For Pulizter Prize In Fiction

George Mendoza is an author and painter based in Las Cruces. His debut novel "Journey of the Spirit Man" has been nominated for a 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Mendoza recently talked with KRWG News about his book.

Mendoza is an internationally recognized painter and competed as a runner in the 1980 and 1984 Paralympic Games. He broke the world record for blind athletes running the mile in 4 minutes and 28 seconds in 1980. His art exhibit, “Colors of the Wind” is on view with the National Smithsonian, and he has also written a children’s book based on the exhibit.

