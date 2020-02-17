Las Cruces Woman Dies In Head-On Crash

Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team are piecing together details after a 21-year-old Las Cruces woman was killed Saturday morning.

Rylei J. Getz, 21, was pronounced dead shortly after first responders were called to the 300 block of Bamert Road just after 7 a.m. According to deputies, her 2015 four-door Nissan appeared to have left the roadway, colliding head-on into a large tree.

No other occupants were in the vehicle. An initial investigation suggests alcohol might have been a factor in the crash, and Getz did not appear to be wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Information from Doña Ana County