Las Cruces Volunteers Needed to Help Asylum Seekers - More Donations Needed

The continued influx of asylum seekers to Las Cruces is increasing the strain on city and county resources, including people and materials. The need for fresh volunteers and donations is urgent.

“We are experiencing continuous drop-offs of asylum seekers by the U.S. Border Patrol and the numbers are increasing,” said Battalion Chief Michael Daniels with the Las Cruces Fire Department, who is serving as unified area commander at the Dona Ana County/City of Las Cruces Emergency Operations Center during this situation. “Many of the volunteers are working up to 16-hour days without relief. They are exhausted and need to be rotated out.”

Since they began arriving on April 12, approximately 4,200 asylum seekers have been served in Las Cruces. “That’s an average of 150 per day,” Daniels said. “We’re at the saturation point where providing ongoing services at current levels is becoming unsustainable, especially with our exhausted human resources.”

Persons interested in volunteering must be at least 18 years old and undergo a background investigation that includes a nationwide check for felony convictions and the sex offender registry. Medical volunteers will undergo a check to ensure valid medical licenses.

“We strongly urge all qualified adults to register to volunteer, especially Spanish speakers and those with medical experience,” said Interim City Manager Bill Studer. “Volunteers are particularly needed for overnight shifts, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily.” Duties include supervising children, sorting clothes and replenishing bath towels and toiletries. “We are also appealing to faith-based organizations for volunteer support,” Studer said.

Those who want to volunteer should email: dacasylumproject2@gmail.com.

Studer says in addition to fresh volunteers, monetary donations are needed for prescription medications and other medical supplies. To make monetary donations, contact the Heart for the Word Church, 1605 S Valley Drive in Las Cruces, (575) 523-1113.

Those wanting to donate food should contact the Salvation Army at 220 E Idaho Avenue in Las Cruces, (575) 524-4713 or Casa de Peregrinos, 999 W. Amador Avenue, Las Cruces, (575) 523-5542. Donations of plastic folding tables and chairs, shade canopies, sunscreen, lip balm, children’s clothes, bath towels, backpacks and disposable diapers and wipes should be taken to the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission, 1050 W. Amador Avenue, (575) 523-7727.