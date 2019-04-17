Las Cruces Volunteer Reception Center Established for Those Wanting to Help Asylum Seekers

The New Mexico Medical Reserve Corps today established a volunteer reception center for area residents wanting to assist with the influx of asylum seekers to Las Cruces.

Persons wanting to volunteer must be at least 18 years old and undergo a background investigation that includes a nationwide check for felony convictions and the sex offender registry. Medical volunteers will undergo a check to ensure valid medical licenses. “We invite all qualifying adults to register to volunteer,” said Bobbie MacKenzie, volunteer coordinator. “We are in great need of fresh volunteers to relieve those who are have been working since this event began on April 12.” MacKenzie said center staff will work with volunteers on scheduling, “Even if someone can only volunteer for one day, we’ll welcome them, and it is not necessary to have a driver’s license but those without one must arrange their own travel.”

Non-medical volunteers with computer skills will be assigned to help operate the volunteer reception center, others will be assigned to shelter/donation locations. “We’ll accept qualifying volunteers with all skill levels,” MacKenzie said.

The center will open at 1 p.m. tomorrow. Register to volunteer at the center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. The center is located at the Doña Ana County/City of Las Cruces Office of Emergency Management, 1170 North Solano Drive, Suite O.

For more information, call 575/647-7910.