Las Cruces Utilities Warns of Possible Scam

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU), the department that provides gas, water, wastewater, and solid waste service to the Las Cruces area, is advising that an unknown person or people may be representing themselves as a City of Las Cruces employee or representatives of the City, and may be illegitimately visiting homes.

A resident and customer alerted LCU about a suspicious person on his property last month between 11 p.m. and midnight. That unknown person indicated to the homeowner he was hanging notices on doors to alert customers of an upcoming visit by LCU employees to replace their current gas meter with a new electronic gas meter. When approached, the person represented himself as a City employee, but did not appear to have any attire which indicated he worked for the City. The customer reported the man was wearing a black polo and jeans.

Another customer this week indicated someone visited her home claiming the City wanted to place some type of monitor on her gas meter and asked the customer for an up-front payment on the unknown device.

In the first instance, the doorhanger left with the customer is one that LCU employees will and do currently hand out in advance of their visit to a customer’s home, however the meters that were being exchanged for upgrades were not being exchanged in the part of the city where the customer lived. LCU employees will not hang notices on a resident’s door during the late evening hours (they will only do this within the City business hours of Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and they would be wearing a City uniform with patches or identifying City of Las Cruces or LCU markings. In the second instance, the City will NEVER solicit payment upfront by going door to door.

LCU is alerting residents that the unidentified person(s) may be trying to scam customers and customers should report any suspicious activity around their homes to police. Customers may also report any concerns they may have to LCU Customer Service at (575) 541-2111.