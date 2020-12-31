Las Cruces Utilities Christmas Tree Recycling Underway Until January 30

If you’re ready to clean up from 2020, the Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) Foothills Landfill Composting Facility at 555 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. is ready for the free disposal of your Christmas tree.

During business hours, Monday through Friday 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. and Saturday 9 A.M. to 3 P.M., residents can bring their trees directly to the green waste area. After hours and on Sunday when the landfill is closed, a roll-off container will be placed outside the gate at the landfill starting Saturday, December 26th through Saturday, January 30th.

LCU repurposes the cut trees – and other green waste like leaves and sticks – into composted mulch that can be used at homes and businesses all over town for dust control, weed control, and moisture retention for plantings. The mulch is available free of charge.

For easy disposal, please keep a couple of things in mind before you bring in your tree. Remove all decorations, ornaments, icicles, tinsel, and lights before recycling. Also, LCU cannot recycle trees with fake flocked “snow” - those must go into the trash container or set out for pick up by the regular Grappler.

LCU can be reached at 575-528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. LCU provides services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.