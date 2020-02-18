Las Cruces U.S. Highway 70 Lane Closures, at NASA Road, Begin Wednesday

The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One (NMDOT) will have lane closures in effect on eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 and Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The lane closures will be between mileposts 160 to 162, just east of the Las Cruces city limits.

Hasse Contracting Co. will be making bridge deck repairs over NASA Road. The speed limit will be reduced for the safety of the work crew.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and be cautious of personnel and equipment in the area. Traffic advisories and updates for this project will be posted on the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s road conditions website, at http://nmroads.com/, or by calling 511.