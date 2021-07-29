Las Cruces to Unveil Plaque in Memory of former City Councilor Olga Pedroza

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will unveil a plaque Friday, July 30, in memory of former City Councilor Olga Pedroza at Lions Park near the tennis courts she so dearly loved. Pedroza served Las Cruces as Councilor of District 3 from 2009 to 2017, and was diagnosed with cancer shortly after she completed her second term. She died months later, in February of 2018.

Pedroza is remembered for standing up for the rights of those with a lesser voice, and was known for her love of parks, community gardens and tennis.

"It is fitting Olga's memorial plaque be placed at Lions Park Tennis Courts," said Mayor Ken Miyagishima. "As the tennis enthusiast, she often held meetings at the tennis courts for her district and frequently advocated for the care and maintenance of the city's courts," Miyagishima said.

The public is invited to attend the memorial unveiling at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at the Lions Park Tennis Courts. Miyagishima and City Manager Ifo Pili will dedicate the memorial and members of Pedroza's family are expected to be in attendance.

The memorial is an engraved bronze plaque featuring Pedroza's image and details of her work and life. It will be placed adjacent to the tennis courts and is accented by decorative gravel mulch and boulders.



Cold drinks and light refreshments will be served afterward.

Date: Friday, July 30, 2021

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: Lions Park Tennis Courts (701 W. Picacho)