Las Cruces tunnel now displays colorful landscapes and iconic local symbols

Colorful landscapes and iconic local symbols newly beautify the walls of the Las Cruces Alameda Arroyo multi-use trail tunnel that runs beneath I-25 (between Triviz Dr. and Northrise Dr.), providing an enjoyable mural art experience to those who walk, bike, or run the highly used trail. Here is a statement from the city of Las Cruces:

The tunnel-long mural was recently created as a collaborative public art project between the Parks and Recreation Department, Las Cruces Public Art (LCPA), Keep Las Cruces Beautiful (KLCB), and grant funds from New Mexico Conservation Corps.

"The LCPA master plan identifies the Alameda Arroyo multi-use trail as a community collaboration public art opportunity. We were very excited when Parks and Recreation and the mural team presented their plans for the tunnel to the City Art Board,” said Christina Ballew, Chairman, Las Cruces City Art Board. “Not only do collaborative projects like this add visual interest and beauty, but they instill teamwork and community pride. We really appreciate the team's dedication and creativity!”

“We had a team of seven young people, ranging in ages between 16 – 20 years old, facilitated by a local artist, that started the project in October with a deadline to complete by December 31, 2020,” said James Woods, KLCB Coordinator. “The tunnel is at least 60 yards long with 10-foot-high walls. It was a very short timeline for a project so large in scope, but they did it.”

Members of the tunnel mural team were Laramie Medina (Facilitator), Kimberly Riley, Josef Buckingham, Stephanie Villegas, Remy McDowell, Kimberly Esparza, Marina Vasconcellos, and Christian Cruz.

“The city would love to have more mural projects if the funding is available,” added Woods. “KLCB plans to collaborate with the City Art Board and LCPA to repair and rehabilitate aging murals around the community in the near future.”

For more information regarding Las Cruces Public Art, please email PublicArt@las-cruces.org or call Ceci Vasconcellos, Art Program Coordinator at 575/541-2780. For KLCB information, please call 575/312-0531 or email ParksandRecAdmin@las-cruces.org.