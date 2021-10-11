Las Cruces Traffic Signal Work at University Avenue and Jordan Road Intersection

Traffic Signal upgrades will begin Wednesday evening (October 13) at 8 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. Thursday (October 14) at University Avenue and Jordan Road. Work will resume again on Thursday evening (October 14) at 8 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. on Friday (October 15).



Intermittent lane closures may be necessary. Temporary stop signs will be installed on all four approaches at night while the work is being done as the traffic signal will be turned off. Surrounding businesses and residences will remain accessible. Roadrunner Transit routes will not be affected. The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during this time. The work will take place in Las Cruces City Council district 2.



Motorists are asked to use caution through the area or use an alternate route to avoid possible delays as the work could affect traffic along University and Jordan in all directions.



For more information contact the Public Works Department/Traffic Management Program at 575/541-2505. The TTY number is 575/541-2182