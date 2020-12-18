Las Cruces Traffic Alert: University Avenue Lane Closures

The inside westbound and eastbound lanes of University Avenue, between Triviz Drive and Locust Street, will be closed to traffic starting Monday Dec. 21, 2020.



G. Sandoval Construction, under contract with the City of Las Cruces, will be installing landscaping in the median. It is estimated this lane closure could take as long as 20 days to complete.



Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit Route 2, Stops 13 and 45, and Route 8, Stops 14 and 45, may be affected. Access to businesses will be maintained.