Las Cruces Traffic Alert: University Avenue Lane Closure

As part of the Aggie Uptown project, eastbound traffic on University Avenue will have a lane closure between Don Roser Drive and Telshor Boulevard beginning Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. The lane shift will last approximately three weeks.

One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will always remain open. The lane closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

Access to businesses and residences will always be maintained.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.