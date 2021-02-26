Las Cruces Traffic Alert: Telshor Boulevard Lane Closure at University Avenue Intersection

As part of the Aggie Uptown Development, the left-turn lane on Telshor Boulevard, onto University Avenue, will be closed while Renegade Construction does improvements to the existing median. The lane closure begins Monday, March 1, 2021 and will last approximately two weeks.



A detour will be in place through Terrace Drive for vehicular traffic that needs to access east University Avenue. The lane closure will be on RoadRUNNER Transit Route 2 but will not affect any bus stop locations.



Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times.





The median improvement will be in City Council District 2.