Las Cruces Traffic Alert: East Bowman Avenue Road Closure

East Bowman Avenue will be closed from south Mesquite Street to south Esperanza Street starting Monday, August 2, 2021.

The road closure is anticipated to last 15 days.

Caliper Construction will be working on the street as part of the City of Las Cruces 2020-2021 Pavement Replacement Project. The work will include new Americans With Disabilities (ADA) ramps, removing existing asphalt, and installing new asphalt.

During construction, access to east Bowman Avenue will not be permitted. Detours and signs will direct traffic around the work zone.

Motorists who want to avoid possible delays are encouraged to use alternate routes. RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.

The project is in City Council District 4.

For information, call the Public Works Department, Construction Management section at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.