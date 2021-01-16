Las Cruces Traffic Alert: BNSF Railroad Crossing Closures

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One has received notice of Railroad crossing repairs.

BNSF (Owner) will be making repairs to the railroad crossing in Dona Ana County. These railroad projects will be one day repairs from 7:00 a.m. till 5:30 p.m. requiring roadway closures. A detour will be in place on surrounding roadways, please follow signage.

Tuesday January 19th, Thorpe Road, NM 320

Thursday January 21st, Picacho Ave., US 70

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.