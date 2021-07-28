Las Cruces Team Assists in Two Rescues

For the second time this week, the Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team has been called to help an individual who was in peril in a mountainous area.On the morning of Monday, July 26, the Technical Rescue Team was asked to assist New Mexico State Police and Grant County Search and Rescue with a swift water rescue effort near the San Francisco River in northern Grant County. Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrew also assisted with the operation.



Search and rescue teams learned that heavy rains contributed to flooding, making the San Francisco River impassable to a man who became injured and stranded. The CBP helicopter crew located the stranded man and provided initial medical attention. The TRT and rescue teams then worked together to extricate the man to a safe location where he was then transported by Glenwood Fire and EMS ambulance to a regional hospital. The man injuries were relatively minor and not considered to be life-threatening.



On Tuesday, July 27, shortly before 8 p.m., LCFD’s Technical Rescue Team, Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue and the Organ Mountain Rescue team were asked to assist New Mexico State Police with the extrication of a 15-year-old boy who was injured along the Soledad Canyon Trail in the Organ Mountains.



Rescue team members learned the 15-year-old boy, who was hiking with his mother and two younger siblings, was injured when he fell while climbing the dam near the top of Soledad Canyon Trail. The boy suffered several injuries and was unable to move on his own. The boy’s mother and siblings were able to communicate with him, but they had no visual contact.



The rescue teams transported gear and medical supplies along the Soledad Canyon Trail and located the boy who suffered a broken tibia, fibula, and an ankle injury. The boy was stabilized and placed into a stokes basket before he was hoisted over the dam and carried down the trail. His mother and siblings were able to walk down the trail on their own.



The boy was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center by the Las Cruces Fire Department’s Squad 6. His injuries, while serious, are not considered to be life-threatening.



LCFD suggests following these and other safety tips:

