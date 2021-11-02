Las Cruces Sports: 1st Round of High School Football State Playoffs

This week the Mayfield High School Trojans will be taking on Los Alamos for the first round of the 5A state football playoffs on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Field of Dreams.

The Las Cruces High School Bulldawgs will be hosting Clovis High School for the first round of the 6A state football playoffs on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Field of Dreams.

Since this is a NMAA sanctioned event, tickets can only be purchased online for both games. Tickets for adults are $10. Tickets for students, children, military, and seniors (65+) are currently on sale for $5.

For tickets to the Mayfield vs Los Alamos game, click here:

https://gofan.co/app/events/434896?schoolId=NM8120

To purchase tickets for the Las Cruces vs Clovis game, click here: https://gofan.co/app/events/434900?schoolId=NMAA

Tickets are on sale now, and will be available on game day, but must be purchased online only. After buying your tickets online, you must take your mobile device (phone) with you on game day to present at the gate to show proof of purchase. If you are purchasing tickets for multiple people, please make sure they are with you at the gate in order to enter the stadium.

Both Mayfield and Las Cruces High will be the hosting teams for Friday and Saturday’s football game. Parking for home teams will be on the West side of the stadium at the Field of Dreams, located at 2501 Tashiro Rd, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88007.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday for the Mayfield vs Los Alamos football game. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday for the Las Cruces vs Clovis football game.