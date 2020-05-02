Las Cruces Solid Waste And Recycling Center Busy During Partial Reopening

“Two hundred and fifty (250) residential customers came wearing protective masks and gloves and dropped off their trash while maintaining social distancing restrictions on Friday May 1 at the Amador Avenue Transfer Station,” says Patrick Peck, Director, of the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA). “It went very smoothly, and we are really happy to be able to provide these solid waste and recycling services to our community again.” The facility did close at 1 p.m. to the general public for decontamination, but will reopen Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last load accepted at 12:45 p.m.) and is open these hours, 7 days a week.

Friday, May 1, 2020, marks the first day of the SCSWA partial reopening of drop-off solid waste and recycling centers to the general public. (No Glass bottles and jars accepted until May 8th. Crushed glass will be available again starting June 1st.)

● SCSWA Transfer Station – 2865 Amador Ave. – OPEN HALF-DAYS 7 DAYS A WEEK 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (The rest of the day is for decontamination of the facility.)

● Las Cruces Recycling Center – 2855 Amador Ave. - OPEN HALF-DAYS 7 DAYS A WEEK 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (The rest of the day is for decontamination of the facility.)

● Sonoma Ranch Recycling Yard – 555 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd. – OPEN Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday CLOSED.

To help avoid exposure to the Coronavirus, members of the public must comply with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations AT ALL TIMES:

1. Wear mask and gloves during the entire duration of time in the disposal area.

2. Anyone who does not have this protective gear will be turned away.

3. No more than five (5) people allowed in disposal area at one time.

4. Customers must practice social distancing and remain 6-feet away from one another.

SCSWA staff will be onsite at these facilities to answer questions and enforce CDC recommendations.

You can reach the SCSWA at 575-528-3800 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The SCSWA manages solid waste and recyclables for residents and businesses throughout Las Cruces and Doña Ana County.