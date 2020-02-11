Las Cruces Snow, Wet Roads, Could Lead to Ice and Slick Driving Conditions

Snow falling in southern New Mexico could lead to icy roadways, so the Las Cruces Police Department recommends motorists follow these and other safety tips:
- Motorists should slow down. Allow for more travel time when driving in wet weather.
- Be aware that, as temperatures drop, wet roads could become ice-covered and slick.
- Bridges and shaded areas of roads are more prone to ice, so use extra caution when driving in those areas.
- When coming to a stop, motorists should begin slowing down sooner and apply gentle brake pressure. Avoid slamming on brakes.
- Drivers should allow for greater distance between vehicles. Normal driving conditions recommend travelling at least two seconds behind vehicles. During wet weather it is recommended to increase that distance.
- Keep windows clear of snow and ice and avoid driving if visibility is low or obstructed.
- Give larger vehicles, like trucks and buses, more room for stops and turns.
- Avoid making sudden turns or lane changes.
- Drive around puddles as sitting water may be deeper than what it appears.
- Never attempt to drive through flooded arroyos or running water. Even when driving a large vehicle, like a truck or SUV, fast-moving water can easily overcome it.
- Drive with headlights on for safety and stay alert to surrounding traffic and changing weather conditions.
- If rain or snow is too heavy or streets are flooded, pull over to a safe distance from the roadway – in a parking lot or away from traffic – until conditions improve.
- Never leave home without weather-appropriate attire. Keep an extra jacket and gloves in your vehicle in case weather conditions change for the worse.