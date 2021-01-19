Las Cruces Small Group In-Person Learning, Athletics Resumes

Small pods of Special Education classes and Athletics training resumed Tuesday for students in Las Cruces Public Schools, while staff members lined up to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under guidelines established by the New Mexico Public Education Department, in-person learning for some special education students will start this week at Centennial High School, Conlee Elementary, East Picacho Elementary, Fairacres Elementary, Hermosa Heights Elementary, Jornada Elementary, Las Cruces High School, Lynn Middle School, MacArthur Elementary, Mesa Middle School, Mesilla Elementary, Sonoma Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Tombaugh Elementary, Valley View Elementary, White Sands Elementary, Zia Middle School, Vista Middle School and University Hills Elementary School.

Students attending class in person were screened through an Individualized Education Plan, which accounts for the service level of each student. All staff working in the building are subject to surveillance testing, must go through a wellness check daily, and are required to follow all CDC covid-safe practices including face coverings, social distancing and frequent handwashing.

LCPS staff started lining up for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, after the district was placed in the 1B priority tier to receive the shot. According to Dr. Karen Trujillo, superintendent at LCPS, the first educators to be vaccinated included frontline staff: nurses, special education teachers, educational assistants, nutrition services staff, custodians, physical plant staff, security guards, technicians, social workers, counselors, administrators and secretaries.

“Every employee at Las Cruces Public Schools who wishes to receive the vaccine will be given an opportunity to do so. A school district is a system and we are all educators,” said Trujillo. “We are fortunate that both Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center are providing all school staff in Doña Ana County this opportunity. This is the first step we must take as a district to increase face-to-face opportunities for students at all levels in all schools.”

Trujillo added that vaccinations for staff are voluntary and are not a condition of employment.

School staff will continue to prepare for the increased opportunities for face-to-face instruction. Currently, Doña Ana County continues to be classified as a red county under virus criteria outlined by the New Mexico Department of Health which limits these opportunities for all students.