Las Cruces Sees About 400 New Asylum Seekers, Highest Daily Number; Food Donations Needed

Due to the continued and growing number of asylum seekers brought to Las Cruces by the U.S. Border Patrol, resources to feed them are running low. Here is a statement from the city of Las Cruces:

“Today, we had approximately 400 asylum seekers in Las Cruces, the highest daily number since this situation began on April 12. In total, nearly 4,500 have so far been brought to Las Cruces,” said Battalion Chief Michael Daniels, Las Cruces Fire Department, who is serving as unified area commander at the Dona Ana County/City of Las Cruces Emergency Operations Center during this situation.

Daniels said as a result, food is running low, “The Salvation Army provides the asylum seekers three meals a day, but the resources needed to sustain that service are strained.” Daniels said monetary donations received at a GoFundMe account established by the Las Cruces Professional Firefighters Local 2362 on April 21 specifically for asylum seekers needs, were used to purchase meals this weekend.

Those wanting to make financial contributions for food are encouraged to do so at https://www.gofundme.com/lcpffa-local-2362-for-humanitarian-aide?member=2099584&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmt_w&fbclid=IwAR1hy-XmXwwaG1ud3CASM-v_gaW8-KyWH7NC1ULnsKkH2myHMcYA_ZDKPos

Those wanting to donate food items should contact the Salvation Army at 220 E Idaho Avenue in Las Cruces, (575) 524-4713 or Casa de Peregrinos, 999 W. Amador Avenue, Las Cruces, (575) 523-5542.

Daniels also said there is an urgent need for fresh volunteers to relieve those experiencing exhaustion. Persons interested in volunteering must be at least 18 years old and undergo a background investigation that includes a nationwide check for felony convictions and the sex offender registry. Medical volunteers will undergo a check to ensure valid medical licenses.

All qualified adults are urged to register to volunteer, especially Spanish speakers and those with medical experience. Volunteers are particularly needed for overnight shifts, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily. Duties include helping make travel arrangements, sorting donated items and assisting with meal preparation. Those who want to volunteer should email: dacasylumproject2@gmail.com.

According to Daniels, many of the asylum seekers at the shelter on Brown Road are helping keep the facility cleaned and maintained.