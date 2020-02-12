Las Cruces Roads Blocked after Domestic Incident and Barricaded Subject

Police are investigating a suspected domestic incident off Dona Ana Road that led to the pursuit of a wanted subject who now is believed to be barricaded in a home north of Las Cruces.

The Wednesday morning incident has led police to ask residents to avoid the 2200 block of Dona Ana Road and the area of Webb Road, just north of Las Cruces, between Mescalero Trail and Chato Court.

Las Cruces police and deputies from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office responded to the initial call about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. LCPD’s SWAT team has since been activated in response to the possible barricaded subject.

No major injuries have been reported at this time. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Information from Las Cruces Police