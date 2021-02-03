Las Cruces Roadrunner Transit Reminds All Transit Riders About Mask Mandate

New federal orders requiring masks on all public conveyances and at all transportation hubs and all transit vehicles went into effect on Monday, February 1, 2021. ( https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/ma sks/mask-travel-guidance.html ).While mask wearing has been required on all RoadRUNNER Transit Fixed Route and Dial-a-Ride buses (including at all Transit facilities) since May 2020, this new federal directive further clarifies the extension of this important initiative, which is critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring safe practices for staff and riders.





Riders are reminded that failure to properly wear a mask when using public transit may result in denial of boarding or removal from buses and transit facilities. Per the Center for Disease Control (CDC) direction, masks may be manufactured or homemade and may be reusable or disposable. If made of cloth, they must be made of at least 2 layers of tightly woven yet breathable fabric. Masks should fit snugly yet comfortably against the face and cover the mouth and nose. Per CDC direction, the following do NOT meet the requirements of the federal order: scarves, ski masks, balaclavas, bandanas, masks with loosely woven fabric such a knitted masks, shirts or sweaters pulled up to cover the mouth and nose, masks with holes or exhalation valves, and faces shields used without masks.



Transit Administrator, Mike Bartholomew stated, “We all have a responsibility to ensure Las Cruces goes from RED to GREEN by wearing a mask when riding the bus. If you do not have a mask, we will provide you one at no cost”.



RoadRUNNER Transit is committed to safe practices and are following all appropriate precautions to protect our staff, customers, and the public. Transit buses are thoroughly cleaned each evening and disinfected several times throughout the day.



In addition, fare-free services remain in effect for the foreseeable future to prevent infectious spread through cash and fare handling. RoadRUNNER Transit and the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transportation Terminal at 300 W. Lohman is operating on a reduced schedule, Monday – Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dial-a-Ride, which provides accessible curb-to-curb service for persons with qualifying disabilities and for senior citizens age 60 and over, has scheduling options which can be made available by contacting Dial-a-Ride at (575) 541-2777.



RoadRUNNER Transit should only be used if you have an essential travel need. Essential transportation needs include food and critical supplies, medical appointments, pharmacy trips, and travel to and from essential jobs. If you MUST travel by public transit, please remember these tips:



Use a proper mask at all times on all buses and in transit facilities

Maintain a distance of at least six feet between you and the next person

Limit conversations with drivers and other passengers

Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time

Cough/sneeze into your sleeve

Carry personal hand sanitizers, if possible

Contact a business BEFORE you travel to ensure it is open



Please follow the recommendations and up-to-date information on the City of Las Cruces designated COVID-19 website at https://covid19LasCruces.com or the New Mexico Department of Health website at https://cv.nmhealth.org/. If you or a family member are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please do not use public transit. Do contact your healthcare provider and call the NMDOH hotline at 1-855-600-3453 immediately. For more information, contact Transit Customer Service at (575) 541-2500.