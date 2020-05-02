Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit Increases Safety/Beautifies Shelters

Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit continues to support local and state public health officials response to COVID-19 and assist in reducing its spread. In addition to the installation of banners on the fixed-route buses and Dial-A-Ride vehicles to encourage self COVID-19 protection, the temporary suspension of fares to reduce face-to-face interactions, the minimized hours of operation, the removal of every other seat cushion to promote social distancing, and the frequent wiping down of bus seats and fixtures, transit staff are now offering disposable face masks and hand sanitizer to riders.

Staff have also been thoroughly cleaning bus shelters and benches to prevent the potential spread of the virus, and have repainted both shelters and benches as needed.

Buses are also treated with an antiviral, antibacterial disinfectant which applied as a mist, can reach in crevices and corners that may otherwise be difficult to reach.

Passengers are still reminded to use public transit only for essential trips and follow the State’s “Stay at Home Order” except of outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. When using public transit, riders are strongly urged to practice social distancing and to use face masks and hand sanitizers for their own protection and the protection of other passengers. If you feel ill, please do not use public transit, remain at home, and contact your care provider or call the New Mexico Department of Health Coronavirus hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

RoadRUNNER Transit operates from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Dial-a-Ride will operate on the same schedule and customers are asked to contact Dial-a-Ride at (575) 541-2777.

To plan your trip and see route maps, please go to roadrunner.las-cruces.org. For more information, contact RoadRUNNER Transit customer service at 575-541-2500. Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal (MVITT) Center is located at 300 W. Lohman. The MVITT is limited to 5 customers at a time and seating is no longer available in the lobby.

Passengers can track the bus in real-time, visiting the website bustracker.las-cruces.org. They can also subscribe to the "Notify Me" alert service to receive email alerts related to transit services, road closures, and dense traffic areas. To subscribe, go to las-cruces.org/list.aspx.