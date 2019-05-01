Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit Celebrates Extended Service Hours with Fare Free Week

RoadRUNNER Transit will celebrate the launch of extended service hours for fixed bus routes and Dial-a-Ride paratransit service with Fare Free Week beginning Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17. New service hours go into effect on Monday, May 13. Here is a statement from the City:

Routes 1 through 8 and Dial-a-Ride will run from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no change to Aggie 1 and Aggie 2 routes. Saturday and Sunday will remain the same. During Fare Free Week, all bus rides will be free of charge.

“This is such an exciting day for RoadRUNNER Transit,” says Mike Bartholomew, administrator for transit. “We invite everyone to take a free ride on our buses during Fare Free Week to experience how truly easy it is to use and now even more convenient.”

“We hope this will encourage new riders to use public transit as well as help those who already rely on it,” said Lynn Gallagher, Director, Quality of Life Department. “Providing a better service to our city is a priority and there are many more exciting changes to come!”

For more information, contact Mike Bartholomew at 575/541-2500 or mbartholomew@las-cruces.org. The Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal (MVITT) is located at 300 West Lohman Avenue. Transit routes and other information available at http://roadrunner.las-cruces.org.

Follow RoadRUNNER transit on Facebook @RoadRUNNERTransit.