Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit Announces Extended Service Hours

RoadRUNNER Transit will be extending its service three-and-a-half hours on weekdays beginning Monday, May 13. Routes 1 through 8 will run Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. instead of ending at 7 p.m. There is no change to Aggie 1 and Aggie 2 routes. The weekend schedule will remain the same; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no service on Sunday. RoadRUNNER Transit will host a fare free week the week of May 13 to celebrate the expansion.

“Providing longer service hours to our customers has long been a priority for RoadRUNNER Transit,” says Mike Bartholomew, administrator for transit. “We are delighted that it is finally coming to fruition. This is only the beginning of our plan to provide service seven days a week within the next two years.”

“I am excited by the progress that RoadRUNNER transit is making toward providing better customer service to our community,” said Lynn Gallagher, director, Quality of Life Department. “We hope this will encourage new riders to use public transit as well as help those who already rely on it.”

For more information, contact Mike Bartholomew at 575/541-2500 or mbartholomew@las-cruces.org. The Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal (MVITT) is located at 300 West Lohman Avenue. Transit routes and other information available at http://roadrunner.las-cruces.org. Follow RoadRUNNER transit on Facebook @RoadRUNNERTransit.