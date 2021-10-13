Las Cruces Road Closures Beginning October 20

Motorists in the Metro Verde South and Sonoma Ranch East areas of Las Cruces may experience street maintenance work for ten days starting on Wednesday October 20. Maintenance work will also be scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 30.



The scheduled road for maintenance will be closed for 24 hours after the road is treated. Weather delays may stop the maintenance project.



Areas affected in Metro Verde South:

Atlas: Between Engler Road to Santa Minerva Ave

Voyager St: Between Engler Road to Titan Rd

Titan Rd: Between Elite Rd to Electra Ave

Ojai Ave: Between Elite Rd to Titan Rd

Cassini Ave: Between Elite Rd to Titan Rd

Merus Rd: Between Cassini Ave to Electra Ave

Electra Ave: Between Elite Rd to Titan Rd

Solstice St: Between San Clemente Ave to Santa Minerva Ave

Arosa St: Between San Clemente Ave to Albion Ave

Metro Woods St: Between San Clemente Ave to Santa Minerva Ave

San Clemente Ave: Between Atlas to Metro Woods St

Santa Sabina Ave: Between Atlas to Solstice St

Santa Marcella Ave: Between Atlas to Solstice St

Santa Cecilia Ave: Between Atlas to Solstice St

Santa Adriana Ave: Between Atlas to Solstice St

Santa Minerva Ave: Between Atlas to Red Hawk Golf Road

Albion Ave: Between Cul-de-sac to Red Hawk Golf Road

Sienna Ave: Between Cul-de-sac to Red Hawk Golf Road

W Maya Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Voyager St

Balboa Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Voyager St

Cabrillo Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Voyager St

Lunetta Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Voyager St

Palomar Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Voyager St

Aegis Rd: Between Cul-de-sac to Titan Rd

Santa Rosa Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to High Plains Pl

Catalina St: Between Santa Rosa Ct to Santa Clarita Ave

Santa Flora Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Catalina St

Santa Clarita Ave: Between Cul-de-sac to High Plains Pl

Golden Echo Loop: Between Santa Minerva Ave to Santa Minerva Ave

Golden Echo Loop: Between Santa Minerva Ave to High Plains Pl

Firefly Ave: Between Santa Minerva Ave to Golden Echo Loop



Areas affected in Sonoma Ranch East:

Prado Del Sol Ave: Between Calle Jitas Blvd to dead end

Petaluma Ave: Between Calle Jitas Blvd to Melrose Rd

Melrose Rd: Between Prado Del Sol Ave to dead end

Glenwood Ct: Between Petaluma Ave to Cul-de-sac

Azure Hills Rd: Between Prado Del Sol Ave to dead end

Monument Ct: Between Petaluma Ave to Cul-de-sac

Brighton Cir: Between Petaluma Ave to Cul-de-sac



For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday leaving evenings and weekends free of construction activity. Motorists wanting to avoid any possible delays should seek an alternative route. The work activity is in City Council Districts 5 & 6. For more information, text PRESERVATION to 77222 or visit HA5 online at www.ha5info.com/lascruces or contact the Public Works Department, Construction Management Administration section at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.