Las Cruces Road Closures Beginning October 20

Motorists in the Metro Verde South and Sonoma Ranch East areas of Las Cruces may experience street maintenance work for ten days starting on Wednesday October 20. Maintenance work will also be scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 30.
The scheduled road for maintenance will be closed for 24 hours after the road is treated. Weather delays may stop the maintenance project.
Areas affected in Metro Verde South:
Atlas: Between Engler Road to Santa Minerva Ave
Voyager St: Between Engler Road to Titan Rd
Titan Rd: Between Elite Rd to Electra Ave
Ojai Ave: Between Elite Rd to Titan Rd
Cassini Ave: Between Elite Rd to Titan Rd
Merus Rd: Between Cassini Ave to Electra Ave
Electra Ave: Between Elite Rd to Titan Rd
Solstice St: Between San Clemente Ave to Santa Minerva Ave
Arosa St: Between San Clemente Ave to Albion Ave
Metro Woods St: Between San Clemente Ave to Santa Minerva Ave
San Clemente Ave: Between Atlas to Metro Woods St
Santa Sabina Ave: Between Atlas to Solstice St
Santa Marcella Ave: Between Atlas to Solstice St
Santa Cecilia Ave: Between Atlas to Solstice St
Santa Adriana Ave: Between Atlas to Solstice St
Santa Minerva Ave: Between Atlas to Red Hawk Golf Road
Albion Ave: Between Cul-de-sac to Red Hawk Golf Road
Sienna Ave: Between Cul-de-sac to Red Hawk Golf Road
W Maya Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Voyager St
Balboa Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Voyager St
Cabrillo Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Voyager St
Lunetta Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Voyager St
Palomar Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Voyager St
Aegis Rd: Between Cul-de-sac to Titan Rd
Santa Rosa Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to High Plains Pl
Catalina St: Between Santa Rosa Ct to Santa Clarita Ave
Santa Flora Ct: Between Cul-de-sac to Catalina St
Santa Clarita Ave: Between Cul-de-sac to High Plains Pl
Golden Echo Loop: Between Santa Minerva Ave to Santa Minerva Ave
Golden Echo Loop: Between Santa Minerva Ave to High Plains Pl
Firefly Ave: Between Santa Minerva Ave to Golden Echo Loop
Areas affected in Sonoma Ranch East:
Prado Del Sol Ave: Between Calle Jitas Blvd to dead end
Petaluma Ave: Between Calle Jitas Blvd to Melrose Rd
Melrose Rd: Between Prado Del Sol Ave to dead end
Glenwood Ct: Between Petaluma Ave to Cul-de-sac
Azure Hills Rd: Between Prado Del Sol Ave to dead end
Monument Ct: Between Petaluma Ave to Cul-de-sac
Brighton Cir: Between Petaluma Ave to Cul-de-sac
For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday leaving evenings and weekends free of construction activity. Motorists wanting to avoid any possible delays should seek an alternative route. The work activity is in City Council Districts 5 & 6. For more information, text PRESERVATION to 77222 or visit HA5 online at www.ha5info.com/lascruces or contact the Public Works Department, Construction Management Administration section at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.