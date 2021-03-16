Las Cruces Residents: Recycling Service Suspended Due To High Winds; Secure Containers Now

Please be advised that Freidman Recycling will stop curbside recycling services for the remainder of the day, due to high winds. Please roll your curbside recycling carts back to a safe place. If your cart has not been serviced, please roll it back out tomorrow by 6:00 a.m. for servicing. Friedman will continue to pick up recycle bins where they left off, once it is safe for them to do so, tomorrow morning.Please contact South Central Solid Waste Authority at (575)528-3800, for any questions. Thank you.