Las Cruces Residents Invited to Walking, Jogging, & Biking Recreational Trail Public Meeting

The City of Las Cruces invites the community to provide input regarding the Walking, Jogging, Biking Recreational Trail (Recreational Trail) General Obligation (GO) Bond Project at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 13 at City Hall, 700 N. Main Street, Conference Room 2007 B and C. City staff will be on hand with consultants leading the project to discuss plans for upgrades to citywide multi-use paths and trails. All are welcome to attend.

The Recreational Trail project, approved by voters in 2018, will implement aspects of the Trail System Priorities Plan by the Mesilla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization (MVMPO) plan. The project involves alignment of the Las Cruces Lateral Trail, Armijo Lateral Trail and the Southwest City Loop Trail which will complete a city loop at the southern point of the Armijo Lateral Trail and Southwest City Loop Trail. Wayfinding signage is also part of the GO Bond project. The City of Las Cruces is working with Elephant Butte Irrigation District (EBID) for lateral alignment.

Status of this and other GO Bond projects can be found in the Public Works Go Bond website at www.las-cruces.org/GoBondProjects. For more information, call Public Works at 575/528-3333 or email clcengage@las-cruces.org.